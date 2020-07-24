Coronavirus Information

Pecan Park Circle in Jackson to be named after Charles Evers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council held a special meeting on Friday and unanimously voted to rename a city street after the late Charles Evers. The Civil Rights activist passed away on Wednesday, July 22.

Before the meeting officially started, the city council had a 90.1 second moment of silence to remember Evers. 90.1 is the radio station that he owned.

During the meeting, city leaders spoke about who Evers was to them. His family thanked the council for their support.

Pecan Park Circle will now be Charles Evers Circle, but this may not be the only place in Jackson that could honor Evers. The city council said they may look at renaming another park, another street or a building after him.

Funeral arrangements for Evers are still being worked out. His family said they’re planning for August 7, 2020.

