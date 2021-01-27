Pecan Park Elementary staff member test positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District has reported that one staff member from Pecan Park Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 26.

The district said it has performed contact tracing and identified students and staff who were at risk of exposure. Staff members and parents of students exposed were also notified, according to district leaders.

Students who were identified will continue school with virtual classes for seven consecutive school days.