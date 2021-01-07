Peco Foods closing three Mississippi locations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Peco Foods, one of the nation’s leading poultry companies, announced on Thursday that a company-wide repositioning will take place as a part of its plan to better align with changing customer needs and economic conditions.

The processing and live operations will be scaling back, resulting in closures in three Mississippi locations including facilities in Brooksville, Canton and Philadelphia.

“Since Peco’s beginnings as family-owned company 83 years ago, the industry has drastically shifted,” said Peco Foods Chief Operating Officer Bill Griffith. “By streamlining our operations, we can continue building a sustainable company that will support the families and communities of our team members and customers for years to come. The decisions announced today – each carefully considered – will position Peco strongly for future growth and industry leadership.”

Resources will be further invested in ramping up the company’s West Point, Miss. facility and adding operations in Sebastopol, Miss., and Pocahontas, Ark.

LATEST STORIES: