JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead following an accident involving a car and pedestrian along I-55 South at the Daniel Lake Blvd. exit.

Jackson Police confirm a man was struck by a car. He died on the scene.

We are told the vehicle involved in the accident stayed on scene, following the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.