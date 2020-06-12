Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Highway 61

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Authorities are investigating a crash this morning after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Highway 61 in front of River Region Hospital.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. according to MHP.

It’s reported that a Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound when the pedestrian crossed into the roadway and was hit by the car and killed.

No word on exactly why the pedestrian crossed the road.

At this time, additonal information about the pedestrian’s identity will be released at a later date by authorities as this story develops.