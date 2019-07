The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by two cars.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by two cars.

The accident happened on I-220 North near Industrial Drive around 3:45 Wednesday morning.

According to police, the man was walking on the road when he was hit. He later died at the hospital.

Police said both cars remained at the scene. At this time, there are no charges against the drivers.