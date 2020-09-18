Pedestrian hit and killed in Durant

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 12 in Durant Wednesday, September 16.

Police said they received a call about the incident around 7:30 p.m. Antheontre Thurmond, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Chief Jeremy Johnson, witnesses said Thurmond was walking in the middle of the road. He said his department is waiting on the toxicology and autopsy results.

The driver also stayed at the scene.

“The driver stated that she was going 40 mph, didn’t see anyone, and she just struck a person, immediately stopped and called 911,” said Johnson.

Authorities are working to collect security footage from nearby businesses. As of now, charges are pending.

