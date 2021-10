JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed at the intersection of Northside and Londonderry Drive.

Police said the incident happened around 4:00 Tuesday morning, and they believe the unidentified pedestrian was a woman.

She was apparently hit by a white Chevy Impala.

If you know any information, you’re asked to call Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).