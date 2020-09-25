Pedestrian hit and killed on S. Gallatin Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on S. Gallatin Street Thursday night.
The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m.
Police said a man was struck by a vehicle while in the roadway, and he died at the scene.
According to investigators, no charges are pending at this time.
