Pedestrian hit & killed by train in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train.

The incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Bullard Street near Ford Avenue.

Police said a man was hit and killed while on the train tracks. According to investigators, the reason for the victim being there remains unclear.

