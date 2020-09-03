Pedestrian hit & killed by train in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train.
The incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Bullard Street near Ford Avenue.
Police said a man was hit and killed while on the train tracks. According to investigators, the reason for the victim being there remains unclear.
