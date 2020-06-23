Pedestrian hit on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police and emergency officials responded to I-55 Frontage Road near Canton Mart Road on Tuesday.
Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
According to witnesses, a red Mustang was speeding through the light and hit a woman. There’s no word on her condition at this time.
12 News reached out to Jackson police for more information about the incident. We are waiting to hear back from them.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police: 1 person hurt in shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center
- Supporters and protesters greet Trump in Southwest Arizona
- Digital First: Vicksburg community mourns loss of Dr. W. Briggs Hopson Jr.
- GOP police reform bill ready for Senate floor, Democrats vow to stop it
- Demario Davis discusses upcoming Encounter Conference