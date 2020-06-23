Breaking News
Pedestrian hit on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police and emergency officials responded to I-55 Frontage Road near Canton Mart Road on Tuesday.

Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

According to witnesses, a red Mustang was speeding through the light and hit a woman. There’s no word on her condition at this time.

12 News reached out to Jackson police for more information about the incident. We are waiting to hear back from them.

