Pedestrian killed by SUV while walking along Hwy 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

The incident happened along Highway 18 near Siwell Road shortly after 2:30 a.m. when a male victim was hit by the driver of a SUV while walking in the roadway.

The male died on the scene from his injuries.

Minutes before the collision happened, officers were responding to a call that someone was walking in the street.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene. No charges are pending at this time.