Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Friday morning. The incident happened around 5:00 a.m. in the 5800 block of Highway 61 S. near the Vicksburg Municipal Airport.

Police said the vehicle that was involved, believed to be a Nissan, fled the scene. The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.

Investigators are looking for a Nissan with heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).