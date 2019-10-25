Pelahatchie Bay area experiences Giant Salvinia again

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials announced Friday that the highly invasive plant that reservoir officials expected to be taken care of is now back.

Officials say the plant was first found in the Bay back in 2018, and the agency and its partners from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and Mississippi State University have been fighting it ever since. No live Salvinia had been found since May.

The Pearl River Water Supply District has been working to fight it off.

An emergency meeting was held today about the reservoir being opened for boaters to use. However, as a result of salvinia’s comeback, district officials voted to prohibit the use of the area.