PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pelahatchie Board of Alderman is expected to vote on a resolution to declare the Office of the Mayor to be vacant.

According to a letter that was shared on Mayor Ryshonda Harper Beechem’s Facebook page, the resolution said the mayor has failed to properly execute the obligations of her office.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at Pelahatchie Town Hall on Wednesday, May 27.