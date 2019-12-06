Pelahatchie Community Comes Together to help with Christmas decorations

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) — There was a scare regarding the tradition of decoration the town for Christmas. On Wednesday the Mayor sent out a statement to the community informing them that there will be no decorations this year because of no help from the towns maintenance department.

Today the Mayor posted another message informing them that the tradition will stand because of volunteers in the community.



The Mayor says “It’s very important. Not only to me but to the children in the town as well as people who are visiting the town.

But some people in the town thinks the Mayor does not have full support from the towns Alderman and that is keeping the community from thriving and affecting Christmas for the children.



“Aside from all the politics and propaganda, some things need to be set aside” said the Mayor.





