Pelahatchie man charged with manslaughter

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Rankin County deputies say a Pelahatchie man is now charged with manslaughter after a woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday evening.

Deputies received a report about a physical disturbance just before midnight, December 15. They arrived and made contact with 35-year-old Dustin Carl Shoemaker and then found his wife, Lauren Danielle Shoemaker unresponsive inside the home.

During the investigation, deputies were able to determine that there was a struggle involving a gun.

The gun went off during the struggle, striking the victim.

Shoemaker was then charged with aggravated domestic and involuntary manslaughter and transported to the Rankin County Jail.

Shoemaker was brought before a Rankin County court judge for an initial appearance.

Shoemaker is now being held at the Rankin County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

