PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – The mayor of Pelahatchie is asking for help with the town’s Christmas decorations.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Ryshonda Harper Beechem claimed the maintenance department did not comply with her request to decoration the town with Christmas lights and decorations.

Volunteers will meet at Pelahatchie Town Hall at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday to help decorate.