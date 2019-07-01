Pelahatchie mayor calls rope found in city hall a “scare tactic”

Mayor Ryshonda Beechem of Pelahatchie took to social media Friday regarding a rope found on a door in city hall.

She posted to Facebook, “This mysterious rope strangely appeared hanging on the break room door in the city hall this morning I just returned from MML on yesterday, so what do you think?”

WJTV 12’s Lanaya Lewis asked the mayor if she believes this was intentional or made for a scare tactic. She responded in a statement saying:

Given the turn of events since I became Mayor, unfortunately I do believe the rope hanging on the door was a scare tactic intended to intimidate me into resignation. This egregious behavior not only is the most recent attempt of many to create a hostile work environment for my staff and me, but also is a disgrace to the citizens of Pelahatchie and to the State of Mississippi.

No word yet if police are investigating this incident.

Stay with WJTV as we follow this developing story.