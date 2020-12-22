Pelahatchie Officer Involved in Fight

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A fight between a Pelahatchie officer and citizen occurred at the Pelahatchie Dollar General on Saturday. The video was posted on Facebook, and police say it is part of an investigation.

Police talked to 12 News about the video.

Interim Chief Kendrell Canada says he’s thankful things didn’t get any worse.

“Most instances it doesn’t end well for somebody involved but I’m just grateful for my officer safety and also the gentleman ‘s involved” said Canada.

28 year old Christopher Bridges was arrested for Aggravated assault against a police officer & failure to comply.

Chief Canada says he doesn’t know the reason for the escalation but the department is sorting through every video and dash cam footage to find out what happened.

Also, 23 year old Kadarious Fairley, the man recoding was arrested for failure to comply and convicted felon with a firearm that was found in the vehicle.

Chief Canada says they don’t know who the gun belonged to.

As for the status of the officer, Chief Canada says he is taking some time off.