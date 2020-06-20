Breaking News
Pelahatchie officer tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelahatchie Police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Below is information from Chief Joseph Daughtry of the Pelahacthie Police Department:

I would like to inform the citizens of Pelahatchie and surrounding areas that one of Pelahatchie Police Department Officers has tested positive for COVID 19. Myself along with all my staff members that possibly came in contact with the officer is currently in the process of being tested. The Pelahatchie Police Department will be closed until all results are in and communicated accordingly. We would like to thank Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Bryan Bailey as well as Morton Police Department and Chief Nicky Crapps for their quick assistance and for covering us during this time. Please keep us in your prayers as we continue to pray for you all! 

Chief Joseph Daughtry

