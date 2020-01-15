Pelch named director of athletics at Millsaps College

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millsaps College announced Aaron Pelch will be the university’s director of athletics. He has served as interim director of athletics since December 2018.

Pelch will step down from coaching duties, and a national search for a new football coach will begin.

“In his new role, Aaron will provide leadership, strategic planning, and policy development for the athletics program, work with our Institutional Advancement team to raise funds for the athletic department, and recruit and supervise the coaching staff,” said Dr. Robert W. Pearigen, president of Millsaps. “He has proven himself to be a leader who understands, supports, and advances the mission, vision, and values of the College.”

Pelch is looking forward to his new job.