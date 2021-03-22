Penalties increase for fraud, embezzlement in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White (R-Miss.) announced public employees who embezzle or fraudulently obtain more than $10,000 of taxpayer money will no longer be able to participate in a pretrial diversion program. This comes after Senate Bill 2552 was passed by lawmakers and signed by Governor Tate Reeves.

SB 2552 will become law on July 1, 2021. According to White, the law will complement a 2019 law which prevents people convicted of embezzlement from holding public office.

“This year, at my request, the Legislature passed a bill to toughen the penalties on people who steal taxpayer dollars, and the Governor has now signed it into law,” said White. “I want to thank Rep. Nick Bain, Sen. Daniel Sparks, legislative leadership, and the Governor for their work making this bill the law of the land.”