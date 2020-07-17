Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid Trump’s wrath

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, using a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag.

The policy is laid out in a memo signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper obtained by The Associated Press. It was described by officials as a creative way to bar the flag’s display without openly contradicting or angering President Donald Trump, who has defended people’s rights to display it.

The memo lists the types of flags that may be displayed at military installations, such as the U.S. and state banners and the POW/MIA flag. The Confederate flag is not on the list.

LATEST STORIES: