People celebrate Labor Day at the Rez

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – People enjoyed the weather on Labor Day at the Reservoir in Ridgeland. Neighbors spent time out on the water during the extended holiday.

Erin Brown said, “We’re always trying to think of somewhere we can go on an adventure. So this is our adventure of the day.”

Many used the holiday to just relax and enjoy spending time with their families.

“We’re going to take full advantage of the holiday, Labor Day, because I don’t get too many holidays that I can enjoy. So today is the day I really want to do that,” said Johnny Forrest III.

It was an easy-going holiday at the Rez. Chief Trevell Dixon said the Reservoir Police Department didn’t receive any major calls.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed some people’s perspective on what’s important, making days like this a little more special.

“Family and friends are the most important thing. During the pandemic, those are the closest people you need to be with, because you never know one day to the next,” said Forrest.

