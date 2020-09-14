People evacuate Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Sally

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – On the coast of Mississippi, some people are beginning to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Sally. Some are staying on the coast and are watching which way the storm will go.

Along Highway 603 in Hancock County, dozens of cars lined the highway in an effort to keep them out of the storm surge. Water levels have already risen along with coast. People are pulling out of neighborhoods and homes to avoid being cut off.

The same is being done on the beachfront in Waveland. Water continues to push its way right up to the main beach access road, likely to be underwater by Monday night.

Hancock County and Harrison County officials opened up shelters but space is limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

