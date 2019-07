People in Canton made the walk from the Elks Lodge to the Madison County Courthouse to protest excessive sentencing and incarceration.

The group referred to the case of Lavar Williams who was recently sentence to 235 years in prison for possession of marijuana.

Protestors gather outside the Elks Lodge in Canton

Organizers say it’s time to decriminalize marijuana and to reconsider sentences for non-violent offenders.

WJTV 12’s Marcus James talked to Walter Johnson who says he believes the war on drugs doesn’t mean putting people in jail forever.