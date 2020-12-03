People in Jackson adjusting holiday plans around CDC guidelines

Travelers leave the AirTrain at JKF International Airport Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in New York. Rising U.S. coronavirus cases, a new round of state lockdowns and public health guidance discouraging trips are dampening enthusiasm for what is usually the biggest travel period of the year. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The CDC is now recommending that we not only limit, but eliminate all holiday travel after Thanksgiving travel caused case numbers to soar.

Tamara and Tammie Phillips said that they originally had a large gathering planned, but after learning the new numbers they’re going to keep it limited to immediate family and set up Zooms for the rest of them.

“Stay home with family,” Tammie said “Stay distant for everybody. Call people and congratulate them for Christmas and thank god to be alive and be safe.”

“We’re gonna zoom our great aunts and great uncles,” Tamara said.

Both Tamara and Tammie said that they’re going to miss their extended famil but no gathering no matter how fun is worth the risk.