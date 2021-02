NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – In Natchez, neighbors braved the cold on Monday to enjoy the winter weather. The area experienced at least four inches of ice, forcing some streets to close.

Ashley Barnes, who lives in the city, said she decided to bunker down at a nearby hotel. She was worried about power outages at her rural home.

Stephen Gardner traveled to Natchez from out of state. He plans to extend his stay for a few more days as a precaution.