People in Pascagoula prepare for Hurricane Sally

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Pascagoula are preparing for what could happen in the next few hours with Hurricane Sally.

Neighbors tell us that with the storm moving East the wind blew the all of the flooding water back into the marina.

People living in this area have their front doors boarded up, boats tied down, and barricades have been placed.

Local police suggest everyone stay off the roads because dangerous live electrical wires could be down in standing water.

Daryl Wallace, a man who says storms follow him everywhere he goes, said, “Everybody needs to just pray and be vigilant. Our rain hasn’t even started, and we are flooding already so everyone needs to pray. If you’re going to stay here, get on high ground.”

Always remember that it’s impossible to know how deep the water is just by looking at it. Turn around, don’t drown.

LATEST STORIES: