People in Sontag & Brookhaven share experiences in Wednesday’s storms

SONTAG, Miss. (WJTV) — Not all, but a lot of Jimmy Sandifer’s home and belongings on Cotton Lane in Sontag are gone after Wednesday’s storms. He said that the only thing that matters in this situation is that no one was hurt.

“I’m very thankful that my daughter and myself made it out okay,” Sandifer said. “Property can be repaired and replaced. Our lives are more important.”

He said he has lived here for 45 years and that he’s never ever experienced anything like this before.

“Never had trouble until yesterday,” Sandifer said.

About 11 miles southwest of Sandifer’s home, a few gentlemen who work at a body shop on Highway 84 saw one of those storms rip right through. They said it happened so fast they barely could tell what was going on.

“I seen the clouds swirling,” David Maxwell said. “It got to raining so hard you could hardly see the other building over there. By the time I got to the office it was just as clear as it is now!”

“All we saw was a big black cloud making a circle,” Justin Lain said.

Maxwell and Lain said that they were far enough away from it that they were not afraid, but it still caught them off guard.