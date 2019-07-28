People not giving up on finding missing Jonathan Estes

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- It has been a little more than a year since Jonathan Estes vanished and people in his community have not given up on finding him.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is taking a new approach to find him.

Melissa Estes, Jonathan’s sister, came up with the idea to have a town hall meeting in Brookhaven to discuss the case.

WJTV asked Melissa why she continues to fight so hard to find her brother. She said, “I would never give up on my brother… he would never give up on me. I will never stop until I find my brother. No matter how long it takes.”

Those in attendance to the meeting were able to ask questions, but Sheriff Rushing made it clear that for some information he could not go into detail.

As for what’s next in the case, authorities are turning to social media to determine any new information.