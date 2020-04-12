People of Clinton practice social distancing at Clinton safe room

People of Clinton social distancing in Clinton safe room on April 12, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Severe weather didn’t take a break for Easter and some people spent part of the holiday taking shelter in public safety rooms.

One of those facilities is inside the Clinton Fire Station 4 building.

The shelter-in-place order for COVID-19 remains in effect statewide.

Clinton’s fire chief said that they will be practicing social distancing, but that no matter what, storm safety will be the first priority.

“If we have to cram more people in here, we will,” Chief Jeff Blackledge said. “Safety is our number one thing from the weather.”

Despite being crammed in, two women who took advantage of the room said that Clinton Fire Department has taken great care of them.

“I feel pretty safe and the firemen have been wonderful,” Stefanie Askins said. “They have all of the safety stuff, their wipes. They’re also practicing safe distancing.”

“This is my first time here at the safehouse,” Brenda Lindsey said. “The firemen are very cordial, very friendly and I feel safe here.”

CFD said that no matter how crowded it got – they planned to let people in.