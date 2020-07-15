People pledge not to return to campus until COVID-19 cases are down to zero

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– It’s a hot debate in the country, reopening schools. The organizer of Mississippi for a Safe Return to Campus, Don Turner, says there’s a rush to open physical buildings.

Until Mississippi counties report no new cases for at least 14 days, the group on Facebook is demanding that students and school staff have adequate access to all necessary technology for distance learning. When they do return to school, they need supplies, and the space on campus to fight any resurgence of COVID-19.

Turner says there will be a protest at 11 a.m. Friday outside the Mississippi State Capitol. Here’s the nationwide petition.