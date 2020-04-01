People react to Flowood salon & parks closure order

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)– If you need a haircut or you want your nails done, you’ll have to wait a while. There’s a new order in place in Flowood .
The Flowood mayor is ordering barber shops, hair salons, and nail spas to close
until April 30. Parks are also on the executive order for people to avoid
Winner’s Circle Park shut down mid-March.
Patrick O’Brien, who made a quick trip to Hobby Lobby in Flowood, is behind the government with their decision-making.
“I think if Flowood officials and any other officials in the Jackson metro area or Governor Reeves decide we need to take specific, targeted, more aggressive action, I’m in support of that,” said O’Brien.
See the order by clicking here.