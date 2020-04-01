People react to Flowood salon & parks closure order

​

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)– ​If you need a haircut or you want your nails done, you’ll have to wait a while. There’s a new order in place in Flowood .​

​​

The Flowood mayor is ordering barber shops, hair salons, and nail spas to close ​

until April 30. ​Parks are also on the executive order for people to avoid​

Winner’s Circle Park shut down mid-March. ​



Patrick O’Brien, who made a quick trip to Hobby Lobby in Flowood, is behind the government with their decision-making. ​

​

“I think if Flowood officials and any other officials in the Jackson metro area or Governor Reeves decide we need to take specific,​ targeted, more aggressive action, I’m in support of that,” said O’Brien.

​

​See the order by clicking here.