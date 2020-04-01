People react to Flowood salon & parks closure order

Breaking News
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)– ​If you need a haircut or you want your nails done, you’ll have to wait a while. There’s a new order in place in Flowood .​
​​
The Flowood mayor is ordering barber shops, hair salons, and nail spas to close ​
until April 30. ​Parks are also on the executive order for people to avoid​
Winner’s Circle Park shut down mid-March. ​

Patrick O’Brien, who made a quick trip to Hobby Lobby in Flowood, is behind the government with their decision-making. ​

“I think if Flowood officials and any other officials in the Jackson metro area or Governor Reeves decide we need to take specific,​ targeted, more aggressive action, I’m in support of that,” said O’Brien.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

