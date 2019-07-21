People receive free clothes, supplies from Pearl church

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- It was a successful day of giving back for people at True Gospel International Church in Pearl, where clothes and school supplies were accepted by families who needed them.

Organizers say Saturday’s event was the 14th year they’ve supplied the donations.

Toni Robinson, secretary of the church, said “you never know what someone is going through.”

“You never know what they don’t have,” she added.

“What they are in need of but can’tafford.”

“Anytime we can do something like this and have others pitch in it touches the community and people’s hearts.”