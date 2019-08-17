People swarm downtown for Book Fest Lawn Party

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The capital was thriving and alive with people on who traveled from all around to be at the annual Mississippi Book Festival Saturday.

Thousands of books were displayed and sold along with an array food vendors. People said they really enjoyed meeting their favorite authors in person at the event.

“I love reading a book- some books change your life and some books are incredible because they’re a great book, but if you get to meet an author and see what their intentions and passions are about writing it and it brings out the story so much more to you,” John Caleb Grenn of Jackson said.

There were also lots of kids out there picking up books, so the event was evidently encouraging literacy to all ages.