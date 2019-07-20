People wait hours in line, free Lion King tickets

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- The heat didn’t keep families from standing in line for hours today, for a special give away.

Walmart in Madison gave out free tickets at noon for the new Lion King movie.

Grown-ups and kids alike at the event all seemed excited to see the long-awaited film.

A little girl in line, Haliyah, told WJTV 12 “I think the Lion King is going to be a very sad movie, because I think his dad is going to die.”

Parent Chardonai Ramsey, who also stood in the heat, said “We grew up watching the Lion King, so it’s nice to come here together to get tickets, so my kids can watch.”

Some cast members in the film include Donald Glover and Beyoncé. The lion king premiered Thursday and is now in theatres.