Perdue Foods recalls Simply Smart Organics Frozen Chicken

Perdue Foods is recalling approximately 495 pounds of frozen chicken products due to misbranding and other undeclared allergens.

The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. 

The frozen ready-to-eat chicken products are labeled as gluten-free chicken breast tenders but contain chicken nugget products.

These items were produced on Aug. 30 and they are labeled “Simply Smart Organics Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten-Free” and have a best-by date of Aug. 29, 2020.

They mislabeled products were shipped to locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

