Person dead after fire in Brandon

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found when firefighters responded to a fire in Brandon.

The incident happened just after 12:30 Saturday afternoon on Serenity Court in the Cornerstone subdivision.

The victim has not been identified at this time. According to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth, the body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office for a positive identification and cause of death.

