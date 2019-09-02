Person injured by boat prop on the Reservoir: Update

Updated: 5:20 pm

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirmed a report of two people injured during a boating accident near Shaggy’s on the Reservoir.

According to authorities, a boy was hit and an older man jumped in to help and was cut on the leg during the course of trying to assist.

Reservoir Police say emergency medical responders transported one person to UMMC. We are not certain what condition either of the victims are in.

Emergency crews are still on the scene interviewing the family. 12 News has a crew on location. We will update you with information as soon as it comes available.