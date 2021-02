RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died after a boating accident at the Ross Barnett Reservoir on Tuesday. The incident happened near Tommy’s Trading Post just after 9:00 a.m.

According to Reservoir police, the boat was going up the channel when the driver tried to avoid another boat and hit a pylon.

The passenger died during the incident and has not been identified at this time. Reservoir police are investigating the incident.