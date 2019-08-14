Person of interest in murder of woman & 10-year-old arrested in Charleston

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A person of interest in the murder of a woman and her 10-year-old son in Crawford County, Pennsylvania has been arrested in Charleston, West Virginia. The Charleston Police Department says Jack Elijah Turner was arrested at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019,  at the Greyhound Bus Station, on Reynolds Street.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers say 49-year-old Shannon Whitman, and the second victim her 10-year-old son were murdered at a home on State Highway 198 in Randolph Township, Pennsylvania. Troopers believe Turner stole the car at the residence. Turner is also wanted for armed robbery in Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story