Person of interest in murder of woman & 10-year-old arrested in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A person of interest in the murder of a woman and her 10-year-old son in Crawford County, Pennsylvania has been arrested in Charleston, West Virginia. The Charleston Police Department says Jack Elijah Turner was arrested at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Greyhound Bus Station, on Reynolds Street.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers say 49-year-old Shannon Whitman, and the second victim her 10-year-old son were murdered at a home on State Highway 198 in Randolph Township, Pennsylvania. Troopers believe Turner stole the car at the residence. Turner is also wanted for armed robbery in Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.