Person recovering after 15 foot fall in Ridgeland on Tuesday

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland firefighters, along with Ridgeland police and Pafford EMS, responded to an industrial area Tuesday morning after a person fell 15 feet.

According to firefighters, the area was only accessible by ladder. Crews were able to enter the area and evaluate the patient.

Firefighters used rope rescue training techniques to lift the patient in a stokes basket. The patient was taken by Pafford EMS to a local hospital.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

