JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was shot at a business Tuesday, August 31. The shooting happened at Cash Cars of America on Bailey Avenue.

According to witnesses, the shooting happened after a fight between two men over a pair of tennis shoes. The victim was shot in the leg.

#NOW: At least one person was shot at Cash Cars of America on Bailey Ave. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/Ed7ZAsTNRu — Jailen Leavell (@nextleavell) August 31, 2021

There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time. Police have not released any information about the suspect or motive.