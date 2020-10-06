14-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Glencross Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of Glencross Drive. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or motive.
