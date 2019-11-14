Persons of interest identified in Simpson County murder case

The Simpson County Sheriff's Department is working to find two persons of interests in a murder case.

According to investigators, a verbal altercation happened Sunday morning at a house party on R T Lake Road.

Willie Davis left the party and walked to a parked car at the intersection of R T Lake Road and Emmitt Brown. He was reportedly approached by several people, and he was beaten. Investigators said Davis was shot by one of the men. He later died at the hospital.

Deputies are searching for Ruben Mayes and his wife, Amanda Warren. They are persons of interest in the case. If you know where they are, call the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477(TIPS) or 1-866-481-8477(TIPS).