Pet Haven sheltering pets for flood victims

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pet Haven in Brandon is offering to shelter pets for flood victims at a discounted rate. Depending on the size of the pet, the cost to shelter the animal is between $10 and $15.
Pet Haven is asking owners to bring their pet’s food. If their pets have medication, the shelter will also administer the medication free of charge.
Pet Haven:
- Phone: 601-992-8200
- Address: 1138 Old Fannin Rd, Brandon, MS 39047
- Website: https://pethavenms.com/
The Mississippi Animal Rescue League and the Community Animal Rescue & Adoption are also teaming up to shelter pets for flood victims.