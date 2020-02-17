Pet Haven sheltering pets for flood victims

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pet Haven in Brandon is offering to shelter pets for flood victims at a discounted rate. Depending on the size of the pet, the cost to shelter the animal is between $10 and $15.

Pet Haven is asking owners to bring their pet’s food. If their pets have medication, the shelter will also administer the medication free of charge.

Pet Haven:

Phone: 601-992-8200

Address: 1138 Old Fannin Rd, Brandon, MS 39047

Website: https://pethavenms.com/

The Mississippi Animal Rescue League and the Community Animal Rescue & Adoption are also teaming up to shelter pets for flood victims.