Breaking News
Pearl River cresting in Jackson

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to download WJTV 12 Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Pet Haven sheltering pets for flood victims

News
Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pet Haven in Brandon is offering to shelter pets for flood victims at a discounted rate. Depending on the size of the pet, the cost to shelter the animal is between $10 and $15.

Pet Haven is asking owners to bring their pet’s food. If their pets have medication, the shelter will also administer the medication free of charge.

Pet Haven:

The Mississippi Animal Rescue League and the Community Animal Rescue & Adoption are also teaming up to shelter pets for flood victims.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories