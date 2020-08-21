Pet owners urged to make a disaster preparedness plan amid tropical weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Humane Society of the United States is urging individuals to make a preparedness plan for their pets now ahead of two tropical systems.

“Making a disaster plan is more essential than ever during the COVID-19 crisis because some services may be limited and families likely need to give extra consideration to their plans to align with social distancing recommendations,” said Diane Robinson, disaster services manager for the Humane Society of the United States. “Even amid the pandemic, it is imperative to heed evacuation orders from local officials and remember: If it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets.”

Have a disaster kit ready in your home at all times. Some items that should be included:

Food and water for at least 5 days for each pet. Also bring bowls and a manual can opener if you are packing canned pet food. Medications for at least 5 days and all medical records, including vaccination history. Keep these stored in a waterproof container. You may also consider storing them digitally on a flash drive or online. Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with tags for identification. Microchipping your pet is ideal as collars can be easily removed. Pack a pet first aid kit. Litter box with extra liter and a scoop. Sturdy leashes, harnesses and carriers to transport pets safely. Current photos of you with your pets and descriptions of your animals. Comfort items, which may include a pet bed or a special toy, to reduce stress. Written information about your pets feeding schedules, medical conditions and behavior issues along with the name and number of your veterinarian. This information can also be kept digitally.

Other useful items:

Masks

Hand sanitizer

Paper towels

Plastic trash bags

Grooming items

Household bleach

LATEST STORIES: