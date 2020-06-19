Petal Board of Aldermen issues ordinance to prohibit targeted residential picketing

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The mayor of Petal Hal Marx and the Board of Aldermen issued an ordinance prohibiting targeted residential picketing.

The Board of Aldermen ordered the rule effective immediately as a concern of public peace, health and safety due to continuing and threatened protests and counter-protests. The penalties for the violation were established in a meeting Thursday, June 18.

The order comes after Marx posted controversial comments on social media regarding the death of a black man, George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer.

According to the restrictions, no person can engage in targeted picketing activity within 300 feet of a residential area. Penalty for violation of the ordinance will result to a fine, not to exceed $500.00.

